Petey is doing well: His comedic videos have earned him 1.5 million followers on TikTok and his music recently landed him a new record deal with Capitol Records. The signing was announced last month when he dropped “I’ll Wait,” the first single from his upcoming album, USA. (His social media handle has long been @peteyusa, hence the album title.) The project is set to drop in a few weeks, but ahead of that, Petey has shared a new single, “Did I Mention I’m Sorry.”

He also shared a video for the track, in which he and his band give their debut talk show performance… on a fictional, low-budget Bulgarian talk show. Press materials describe the song as “a high-octane anthem for anyone who’s ever been caught in a loop of missteps and half-hearted apologies.”

Towards the end of the year, Petey is set to embark on a tour in November (with one December date, at The Fonda Theater in Los Angeles). The trek kicks off in Atlanta and will hit storied venues like Washington DC’s 9:30 Club, Philadelphia’s Union Transfer, and New York’s Irving Plaza. More information on the tour can be found on Petey’s website.

Watch the “Did I Mention I’m Sorry” video above and revisit our 2021 interview with Petey here.

USA is out 9/22 via Capitol. Find more information here.