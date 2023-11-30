Here’s what to know about when they will take the stage.

Just a few weeks after U2 kicked off the opening of the Las Vegas Sphere venue with their residency, fans now know who the next performers will be: Phish .

When Is Phish Performing At The Sphere?

Today, Phish announced that they will be doing four shows from April 18 to 21. These are currently the only dates the band is scheduled to play at the venue.

According to a release, the jam band’s run will feature “completely unique setlists and visuals” and “mark the beginning of a new relationship between Phish and Sphere.”

“From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we’ve been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas,” Trey Anastasio says. “We’re thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans.”

Fans interested in getting tickets can request now until noon on Monday, December 11. From there, a general sale will take place for any remaining tickets on Friday, December 15 at 1 p.m. ET. More information can be found here.

Until then, U2 will be playing the Sphere until February.

Others who can’t make it to the Sphere next year can catch Phish at their New Year’s Eve run at Madison Square Garden in NYC, their 2024 concert vacation in Mexico, or the return of their camping festival next August in Dover, Delaware.