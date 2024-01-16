Here’s what to know about getting tickets to the new event.

Phish has announced a new four-day festival called Mondegreen, which will take place at the Woodlands in Dover, Delaware on August 15 to 18. It marks the band’s first new fest in nine years, where the band will perform the entire weekend. There will also be “interactive fan experiences, regional food and drink, art installations,” and more, according to Variety .

How To Buy Tickets For Phish’s ‘Mondegreen’ Festival In 2024

For Phish’s new Mondegreen festival, fans will have the option of either on-site camping or staying in one of the nearby hotels.

Travel packages for Mondegreen will go on sale this Thursday, January 18 at 11 a.m. ET. This will bundle a hotel stay with a General Admission ticket and roundtrip transportation. It includes one hotel room for either two or four people.

The actual passes to the festival can be purchased the following day, on Friday, January 19 at 11 a.m. ET. General Admission starts at $450 for a four-day festival ticket.

If you are looking to camp on the grounds, Mondegreen offers two packages, one for $750 per person (Glen Close) and one for $1525 (The Full Monde). The total price on the site seems to account for two people in the package deal.

And if you can’t make it to Delaware, the band will also be playing at The Sphere in Las Vegas this year.

Find more information on Phish’s website here.