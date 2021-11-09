A bit over a year ago, Claud had the honor of being the first artist signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory record label. So far, the 21-year-old has surely made Bridgers proud, as their 2021 album Super Monster is one of the year’s most beloved indie releases. Now, Claud has shared their first new material since that esteemed effort with the evocative new single “Tommy.”

Meanwhile, Claud also announced that they’re going on tour in 2022, a trek that follows their fall tour opening for Bleachers. The run starts in Canada in February 2022 and and makes its way through North American between then and the end of March.

Listen to “Tommy” above and check out the full list of Claud’s upcoming tour dates below.

02/22/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Le Ministere

02/23/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

02/25/2022 — Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

02/26/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

02/27/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

03/01/2022 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

03/02/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

03/04/2022 — Portland, OR @ Holocene

03/06/2022 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Second Stage

03/08/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

03/11/2022 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

03/12/2022 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

03/15/2022 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

03/16/2022 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

03/21/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Mercury Lounge

03/22/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

03/24/2022 — Washington DC @ Union Stage

03/25/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

03/26/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

03/27/2022 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

03/28/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg