A bit over a year ago, Claud had the honor of being the first artist signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory record label. So far, the 21-year-old has surely made Bridgers proud, as their 2021 album Super Monster is one of the year’s most beloved indie releases. Now, Claud has shared their first new material since that esteemed effort with the evocative new single “Tommy.”
Meanwhile, Claud also announced that they’re going on tour in 2022, a trek that follows their fall tour opening for Bleachers. The run starts in Canada in February 2022 and and makes its way through North American between then and the end of March.
Listen to “Tommy” above and check out the full list of Claud’s upcoming tour dates below.
02/22/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Le Ministere
02/23/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
02/25/2022 — Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
02/26/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
02/27/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
03/01/2022 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
03/02/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
03/04/2022 — Portland, OR @ Holocene
03/06/2022 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Second Stage
03/08/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
03/11/2022 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
03/12/2022 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
03/15/2022 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)
03/16/2022 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
03/21/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Mercury Lounge
03/22/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
03/24/2022 — Washington DC @ Union Stage
03/25/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit
03/26/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
03/27/2022 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
03/28/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg