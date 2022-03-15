“Silk Chiffon” singers and Phoebe Bridgers-approved group Muna are back with the announcement of their self-titled album coming this summer, on June 24. The snarky lead single “Anything But Me” is out now, opening with the sharp quip: “You’re gonna say that I’m on a high horse / I think that my horse is regular-sized / Did you ever think maybe / You’re on a pony / Going in circles on a carousel ride,” Katie Gravin drawls over a snappy beat and thumping synths.

The album, according to Rolling Stone, watches the band explore an array of sounds and genres. “The sound of this record explodes in a ton of different directions,” Gravin said.

It helped that their friend and rising star Mitski sometimes joined their writing sessions to give insight. Aside from the support of Bridgers and Mitski, Muna also have Tegan And Sara and Demi Lovato as fans.

Watch the video for “Anything But Me” above. Check out the album art and tracklist for Muna below.

1. “Silk Chiffon” Feat. Phoebe Bridgers

2. “What I Want”

3. “Runner’s High”

4. “Home By Now”

5. “Kind Of Girl”

6. “Handle Me”

7. “No Idea”

8. “Solid”

9. “Anything But Me”

10. “Loose Garment”

11. “Shooting Star”

Muna is out 6/24 via Saddest Factory Records. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.