After fans spotted the other members of Boygenius helping Phoebe Bridgers set up for her first night opening Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, it was clear something was in store. And it was. Tonight, during the first of Swift’s three Nashville shows, Bridgers was joined by her fellow band members, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, to play some songs from their new album.

Boygenius united to perform “Not Strong Enough” which was sprinkled in after Bridgers played selections from her solo records.

🎥 | boygenius performing 'Not Strong Enough' at the Eras Tour!pic.twitter.com/pKjBngzAEq — PHOEBE BRIDGERS UPDATES (@ThePhoebeRoom) May 6, 2023

From there, she performed “Graceland Too” with just Baker. Bridgers then closed out the set with the entire band by doing her Punisher breakout song, “I Know The End.” Other songs on the setlist included “Moon Song” and “Motion Sickness.”

PHOEBE PLAYED I KNOW THE END IN THE RAIN PEOPLE (ME) DIED HER WHOLE SET WAS MAGIC pic.twitter.com/0mzbIbHuHt — kristen & the six (@swaying_daisies) May 6, 2023

Ahead of Bridgers joining Swift’s stacked lineup of opening acts, she also shared her excitement for the opportunity on social media. The Instagram picture featured a childhood photo of Bridgers on a tiny stage, as part of a Radio Disney “Singing Like A Star” contest — and now she is playing a massive stadium show.

For fans who couldn’t catch any of this weekend’s Nashville Eras Tour dates, there is also a chance for Boygenius to reappear, as Bridgers will also play dates in Philly, New Jersey, and Foxborough.

Check out videos of Boygenius appearing as special guests and other parts from Phoebe Bridgers’ opening Eras Tour set above.