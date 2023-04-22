Ahead of another promising weekend at Coachella, Boygenius stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a special late-night performance.

Last night (April 21) the trio performed “Not Strong Enough” from their full-length debut album, The Record. During their performance, Boygenius — which is comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker — strummed their guitars and delivered harmonious vocals, while joined by an all-women backing band. In the background were television screens, with static and white noise on display.

After the performance, the ladies embraced, with Bridgers and Dacus kissing Baker on either cheek, solidifying their cozy, sisterly bond.

This weekend, Boygenius is set to perform Coachella for the second time tonight (April 22) on the Outdoor Theatre stage. Last weekend, their performance garnered much buzz, as they showed their support for the transgender community and reproductive rights.

“Trans lives matter, trans kids matter,” said Dacus. “We’re gonna fight it and we’re gonna win.”

“And abortion rocks, and f*ck [Florida governor] Ron DeSantis,” added Bridgers.

Over the course of the past few months, Boygenius has been killing the performance game. Back in March, they performed at the Austin-Bergstrom Airport to fans arriving for SXSW.

You can check out the performance of “Not Strong Enough” above.