In January, Phosphorescent announced “The Full Moon Project,” which he envisions as a way to release new music “separate from the modern album release cycle and all its requirements and pressures etc.” As the title suggests, he drops a new recording every time there’s a full moon. He started in January with a cover of Randy Newman’s “Bad News From Home,” then followed it up in February with a rendition of Nick Lowe’s “I’m A Mess.” Now he’s back with another cover, this time of the Bob Dylan classic “Like A Rolling Stone.”

Phosphorescent shared a note about how this recording came about, saying it started when he and a friend were playing music and realized they came up with something that sounded like the Dylan song. They decided to take a bit to learn the song and then record it. He continued, “It’s a live, one-take, first-take thing. To be fully honest we did try it a couple more times but none of em were better than this first raw take and I think it captures that spirit of freshly (re)discovering something powerful and moving in a song and that, in a nutshell, is what this project is all about.”

Listen to the cover above and find Phosphorescent’s full message about it below.