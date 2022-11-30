Foo Fighters have been laying relatively low since the death of Taylor Hawkins earlier this year (aside from the massive tribute concerts in his honor). So, any time Dave Grohl has taken a stage since then has been particularly noteworthy. That’s what makes this surprising: He has a concert in a few days but it’s gone mostly under the radar.

On December 5, Grohl and Greg Kurstin are putting on a “Hanukkah Sessions” concert at Los Angeles’ Largo At The Coronet. Presumably, their performance will include songs they’ve performed as part of their Hanukkah-themed covers over the past couple years (or perhaps some new ones if they continue the series here in 2022). The show will be hosted by Judd Apatow and will feature other “special guests.” It’s also a benefit event for the Anti-Defamation League.

The event does not appear to have been widely publicized. According to Reddit commenters, it looks like the show was only (or at least initially) announced to people on the Largo email list, and that tickets (which went for $150) sold out after a couple hours. Furthermore, before publication of this post, a Google search only yielded a few results about the event.

Grohl actually hasn’t been a complete stranger to the stage this year. Just a couple weeks ago, for instance, he took part in Joe Walsh’s all-star VetsAid charity concert.