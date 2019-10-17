Porches’ First New Song Of 2019 Is The Punchy, Dev Hynes-Featuring Single ‘Rangerover’

Porches’ most recent album, 2018’s The House, featured tracks that suited a variety of moods. He hasn’t announced the record’s follow-up yet, but he does have something new out now, as she just shared his first single of the year, “Rangerover.” Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes isn’t listed as a featured artist on the track, but his vocals can be heard on it, and he is credited as the song’s co-writer, alongside Maine.

In addition to the song, Maine shared a lengthy statement, which begins, “I’ve been making music as Porches since 2009. Porches can be a country song, a dance song, a punk song, a pop song or anything in between. It’s an exploration of any sound or idea that I find interesting in that moment, the idea being that these seemingly isolated ideas will become unified in the context of the Porches catalogue. Porches is my love affair with music.”

Listen to “Rangerover” above, and read Maine’s full statement below.