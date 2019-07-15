Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last week, Blood Orange shared his Angel’s Pulse mixtape, which he has described as a sort of companion to Negro Swan. Now that the world has had the chance to familiarize itself with the record, Dev Hynes has dropped a new video for highlight “Benzo.”

Hynes directed the clip himself, and in it, he is apparently late to perform for a small room of people dressed in powdered wigs and Renaissance-style garb. Sure enough, a similarly dressed Hynes hurries into the room and starts performing the song.

Hynes previously said of the mixtape, “I have a habit through the years of making records that I just give to friends, or on tape to people on the street or no one. Usually, this material is made directly after the album I’ve just put out. Somewhat of an epilogue to the thing I’ve made before. This time… I decided to release it. I put as much work and care into it as I do with the albums I’ve released, but for some reason trained myself into not releasing things the rate at which I make them. I’m older now though, and life is unpredictable and terrifying… so here you go mates.”

Watch the video for “Benzo” above.

Angel’s Pulse is out now via Domino Records.