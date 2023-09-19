Who Is Opening Queens Of The Stone Age’s ‘The End Is Nero Tour?’

Earlier this year, Queens Of The Stone Age released In Times New Roman…, their first album since 2017’s Villains. In the interim, they’ve announced a slew of tour dates. They’ve also been on the road since August and will play shows through the end of the year.
The first batch of gigs they announced had a plethora of openers on select dates: Phantogram, Viagra Boys, The Armed, and Jehnny Beth. However, all of the dates with Phantogram and Viagra Boys have since passed. The dates with The Armed and Jehnny Beth are happening now and end on October 8. Beginning December 5 is the second leg, which boasts the band Spiritualized.
Check out the remaining tour dates below.
09/19/2023 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse
09/20/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
09/22/2023 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/23/2023 — St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
09/24/2023 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
09/26/2023 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
09/27/2023 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
09/29/2023 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
09/30/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
10/02/2023 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/03/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
10/04/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/06/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/08/2023 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock
12/05/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
12/06/2023 — El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
12/08/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
12/09/2023 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
12/10/2023 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
12/12/2023 — Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
12/15/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
12/16/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum