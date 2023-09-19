Who Is Opening Queens Of The Stone Age’s ‘The End Is Nero Tour?’

Earlier this year, Queens Of The Stone Age released In Times New Roman…, their first album since 2017’s Villains. In the interim, they’ve announced a slew of tour dates. They’ve also been on the road since August and will play shows through the end of the year.

The first batch of gigs they announced had a plethora of openers on select dates: Phantogram, Viagra Boys, The Armed, and Jehnny Beth. However, all of the dates with Phantogram and Viagra Boys have since passed. The dates with The Armed and Jehnny Beth are happening now and end on October 8. Beginning December 5 is the second leg, which boasts the band Spiritualized.

Check out the remaining tour dates below.

09/19/2023 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse

09/20/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

09/22/2023 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/23/2023 — St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

09/24/2023 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09/26/2023 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

09/27/2023 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

09/29/2023 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

09/30/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

10/02/2023 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/03/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

10/04/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/06/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/08/2023 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

12/05/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

12/06/2023 — El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

12/08/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

12/09/2023 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

12/10/2023 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

12/12/2023 — Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

12/15/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

12/16/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum