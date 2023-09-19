Queens Of The Stone Age dropped their long-awaited new album In Times New Roman… this June, and a little before that, they announced the The End Is Nero Tour. They’re in the middle of the tour now, the initially announced dates of which started in August and wrapped up in October.

Now, though, the band has expanded the tour’s scope: Josh Homme and company announced today (September 19) that they’ve added a handful of new dates to the tour. The new dates hit venues in Arizona, Texas, California, and New Mexico, between December 5 to 16. They’ll be joined by Spiritualized for those shows.

Tickets for the news shows are set to go on sale on September 22 (this Friday) at 10 a.m. local time.

At the shows, by the way, expect the band to bring out the hits, because Homme thinks it’d be “c*nty” not to.

Check out the new dates below. Find information on tickets and other QOTSA tour dates on the band’s website.

12/05/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

12/06/2023 — El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

12/08/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

12/09/2023 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

12/10/2023 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

12/12/2023 — Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

12/15/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

12/16/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum