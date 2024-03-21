Remi Wolf already had something to look forward to this spring, as she will join Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour as an opener on April 30. Now, the beloved pop singer is set for a big summer as well. On Thursday, March 21, Wolf announced Big Ideas will be released on July 12. The record will be her sophomore studio album following her 2021 Juno debut.

“Cinderella” is here as the lead single, and it arrives with a video co-directed by Wolf and Ragan Henderson. In it, Wolf is dressed in a jazzercize outfit and dancing freely in a Los Angeles field. Eventually, she’s joined by equally colorfully dressed dancers, and by the end of the video, viewers will almost certainly also be dancing.

“‘Cinderella’ is a lyrical collage of the ups and downs and mood swings and transient lifestyle I was experiencing while writing this album,” Wolf said in a statement, as per a press release. “Constant travel and rapid changes led me to feel such a rollercoaster of emotion — moving from feeling really insecure to feeling really good to feeling manic and depressed and then feeling OK again, while desperately craving a grounding figure to tell me I was doing a good job.”

The native Californian continued, “So, this song was me stepping in as my own fairy godmother, telling myself that I was in control. Sonically, I wanted the song to have a sense of ’70s nostalgia while still feeling like a record made today. And I wanted to make something where you can’t help but dance and move and feel good while listening. I recorded this at Electric Lady in New York at the beginning of 2023. I initially made the song with just myself and Solomonophonic — and then I was able to bring in some amazing horns players to round out the sauce.”

Watch the “Cinderella” video above, and check out the Big Ideas album cover art below.