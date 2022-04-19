Next month, UK rap favorite Little Simz was set to play a handful of US shows over the course of the month. Now, though, fans on this side of the pond will have to wait longer to see her live, as Simz revealed today she is rescheduling her US tour. No new dates have been announced yet.

Simz shared the news on social media, noting the reason for the postponement is the “mental stress” that being left “in a huge deficit” after making the trip to North America would cause her. She wrote:

“Hey guys, due to unforeseen circumstances l’ve been left with no option but to reschedule my US tour. I take my live shows seriously and would only want to give you guys nothing but the best of me. Being an independent artist, I pay for everything encompassing my live performances out of my own pocket and touring the US for a month would leave me in a huge deficit. As much as this pains me to not see you at this time, I’m just not able to put myself through that mental stress. It’s important for me to speak my truth about this and be honest. I appreciate the love and excitement you guys have for seeing me live. Rest assured I will be there soon, back bigger and better. For now I’m creating and working on art that I’m so excited about. Music of course but other things too; all levelling to greater heights. A message to all artists and creatives, know your worth and stick to your guns. Love you all. Simz. xx.”

In a recent feature, Uproxx’s Aaron Williams noted Simz may be at the start of earning herself a more substantial amount of American fans, writing, “Her broad-ranging and nigh universal critical acclaim could be the first step toward her gaining and maintaining a toehold on the public’s attention stateside. Such a feat would put her in rare company; while there have been several British rappers to develop cult followings in the US, few of them ever did so while maintaining such a stark, British outlook on the art form.”