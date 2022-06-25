Nearly two months after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion confirmed that Roe V. Wade would be overturned, that ruling was made officially by the Court on Friday. The announcement was met by anger and protests by many all over the country. A number of entertainers also expressed their displeasure with the ruling as 26 states in the US have already or will make plans to ban abortions for any reason in their states. Rage Against The Machine is one of the musical acts that took a moment to criticize the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion.

“We are disgusted by the repeal of Roe V. Wade and the devastating impact it will have on tens of millions of people,” the group wrote in an Instagram post. “Over half of the country (26 states) is likely to ban or seriously restrict abortion very soon, if not immediately, which will have a disproportionate impact on poor, working class and undocumented BIPOC communities.”

The band went on to say that their fans helped raise $475,000 from the sale of charity tickets for shows they had in East Troy, Wisconsin and Chicago. Rage Against The Machine revealed that they will donate that money to reproductive rights organizations in those states.

The band concluded their message, writing, “Like the many women who have organized sophisticated railroads of resistance to challenge these attacks on our collective reproductive freedom, we must continue to resist.”

You can view the Instagram post above.