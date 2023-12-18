Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival last took place in 2022, and now they’re prepping for a return in 2024. Next year’s lineup was announced today (December 18), and aside from Wilco themselves, the lineup poster also boasts Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Wednesday, Ratboys, and more.

The full lineup set to hit MASS MoCA (Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art) from June 28 to 30 features Wilco, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Dry Cleaning, Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, Iris Dement, Hailu Mergia, John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret, Jeff Tweedy & Friends, Wednesday, Horsegirl, Water From Your Eyes, Soul Glo, Ratboys, Joanna Sternberg, Young@Heart, Story Pirates, Courtney Marie Andrews, Young Fresh Fellows, Song Exploder with Hrishikesh Hirway and Jeff Tweedy, Fenne Lily, Horse Lords, Mary Halvorson and Tomas Fujiwara, Etran De L’Air, Mikaela Davis, Autumn Defense, Saccata Quartet feat. Nels Cline, Darin Gray, Chris Corsano and Glenn Kotche, Mikael Jorgensen, Eucademix, Sylvan Esso DJ Set, Steve Keene (live painting), Ghost Town Screenprinting Demo, Bellweather Records & Autumn Records Pop-Up Vinyl Store, dysFUNKcrew, and Substack Pop-Up Interviews.

The Solid Sound 2024 line up is here!!!!! Get Tickets: https://t.co/srjQfm3CY8 pic.twitter.com/pta0NNM1D6 — Solid Sound Festival (@SolidSoundFest) December 18, 2023

As for tickets, those are on sale now, so learn more about available options on the Solid Sound ticketing website. A bonus is that festival tickets also get you into MASS MoCA, making it a great opportunity to get your fix of music and contemporary art.

