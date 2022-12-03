Ratboys, a Chicago-based rock band, has dropped a new cover of Kacey Musgraves‘ 2018 song, “Love Is A Wild Thing.” While the crossover might seem unexpected, their version appears as part of a compilation tribute to the country star’s Golden Hour album. With each artist tackling a different track, the Bandcamp exclusive benefits The Brigid Alliance, an organization that helps support people with access to abortions.

Their spin on “Love Is A Wild Thing” opts for an indie-electronic instrumental, as lead singer and bassist Julia Steiner performs Musgraves’ lines over a fuzzy guitar. It feels just as enticing as the original.

“thrilled to share a dancey cover of “Love Is A Wild Thing” for this dope comp! benefiting an important cause. check it out! happy bandcamp friday!” the band posted on Twitter.

Other acts on the tribute compilation include Pronoun (“High Horse”), Death Party (“Slow Burn”), Jetty Bones (“Velvet Elvis”), Future Teens (“Rainbow”), and many more. “this year is a tribute to the one and only @KaceyMusgraves record ‘Golden Hour’ and everyone crushed it,” Future Teens posted. “check it out, share, & donate if u can. all proceeds go to @BrigidAlliance who support ppl across the US to access abortion care.”

Listen to Ratboys’ cover of Kacey Musgraves’ “Love Is A Wild Thing” here.