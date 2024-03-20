Pickathon is officially making a return to Oregon this summer. Today (March 20), the immersive festival announced its 2024 iteration, which will take place over the course of four days (August 1 to 4) at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley Oregon.

Pickathon prides itself as an eco-friendly festival, spanning across over 80 acres of lush forest over the Pacific North West. According to the festival’s official website, Pickathon consists of seven stages within Happy Valley’s forests, hills, meadows, and farm buildings of Pendarvis Farm. The festival also implements a zero-waste policy, and there will be very little trash throughout the grounds. Fans also won’t have to worry about paying festival prices for bottled water, as the website notes “water is free and abundant.”

The lineup for Pickathon 2024 was revealed today (March 20) via Consequence. On the lineup are Courtney Barnett, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Durand Jones, Elephant Revival, Vincent Neil Emerson, Adi Oasis, Ratboys, and more.

Tickets for Pickathon 2024 are available for purchase now through the festival’s website. Music fans are able to camp outside in tents with the purchase of tickets, but car and RV camping will cost extra. Fans can also purchase Thursday passes to get set up and start camping a day before.

You can see the Pickathon line-up below.