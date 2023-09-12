A few months have passed since Jenny Lewis dropped her recent record, Joy’All. However, she still has some surprises in store for fans tied to the project. Lewis announced that she’ll be heading out on the road again this winter for the Joy’All Ball Tour.

Lewis has truly had a busy 2023, as she is already playing shows with The Postal Service as part of the joint anniversary tour with Death Cab For Cutie. Even earlier this year, she played the east coast on the Joy’All Tour and performed at Bonnaroo.

“I keep leaving behind versions of myself,” Lewis shared with The Guardian about her constant style to keep her career going strong, no matter what form it may take. “The actor version, the girl in a band version, the start a band with your boyfriend version, the all-girl New York punk band version. I’m constantly starting these things and then moving forward.”

Special guests for Lewis’ tour are scheduled to be announce soon. General onsale for tickets opens Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m. PT — as the shows are all on the west coast. More information can be found here.

Continue scrolling for Jenny Lewis’ Joy’All Ball Tour dates.

11/27 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

11/28 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

11/29 — Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint

12/01 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

12/02 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

12/03 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

12/05 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

12/06 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

12/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.