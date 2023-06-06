Jenny Lewis did a recent interview with Rolling Stone ahead of her next solo album, Joy’All. During it, she spoke about everything from the record’s creation to touring with Harry Styles.

Lewis also was asked about her thoughts on heading out for The Postal Service’s upcoming anniversary tour — and if a Rilo Kiley reunion would ever happen. Fans might have a little more hope based on her answer.

“I’m open to it, for sure,” she responded. “It just has to be the right alchemy and the right timing. I think we owe it to each other to play those songs again, because that’s the magic of being in a band. It’s just the four people in a room and the energy that creates.”

In 2020, Rilo Kiley released their rare 1999 self-titled album on streaming services, giving all fans a chance to hear the songs.

She added her thoughts on where Rilo Kiley might fit in on the current state of the festival circuit.

“I mean, I don’t think we’d be headlining,” Lewis noted. “Maybe seven years ago. Not at Coachella now. We’d probably be on the second stage… The first couple years of Coachella, I was there. I played eight of them over the years, and the last time I went was for Sunday Service.”

“By [2019], the festival had shifted,” she continued. “It was all LED screens. You’re like, ‘Whoa. This is where I saw Leonard Cohen play and Jimmy Eat World. [Now] it’s Ariana Grande,’ which is great and fun, but it’s a different festival. Is there an older person’s festival that my bands would play at?”

Joy’All is out 6/9 via Blue Note/Capitol Records. Find more information here.