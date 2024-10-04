Shaboozey might have the bar song of the year. But, Vampire Weekend has something equally intoxicating. Yesterday (October 3), the “Gen-X Cops” musicians added an impromptu stop to their Only God Was Above Us Tour.

Ahead of Vampire Weekend’s back-to-back performances at Madison Square Garden, they literally took to the streets of New York City with a set worthy of sitting in traffic for. Outside of NYC’s latest hotspot — Time Again Bar, which is owned by fellow musician Despot — delivered a melody of their songs.

Although Canal Street has none of the theatrics of New York’s grandest stage, at least onlookers could actually could afford this set. Despite not have anything additional support, including their backing band spotted throughout their tour, that didn’t stop Vampire Weekend from giving their all. View snippets of Vampire Weekend’s set here.

Continue below for Vampire Weekend’s remaining tour stops.