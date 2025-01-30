Ringo Starr Has Never Eaten Pizza

Ringo Starr has had quite the life, from being one of the world’s biggest rock stars as a member of The Beatles to enjoying sustained solo success in the decades that followed. That said, one of life’s finest experiences, something many people enjoy frequently, has eluded the music icon (or rather, he’s eluded it): Starr has never eaten pizza.

Starr was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday (January 29), and during the interview, Kimmel asked Starr about some rumors about him. The first item on the agenda was the rumor that Starr has never eaten a pizza. He responded, “I’ve never had a pizza… never had a pizza.”

The audience offered a shocked reaction and Starr said, “All those people in the back going, ‘What?'”

He continued, “Or a curry. I’m allergic to several items, and with pizza, you don’t know what you’re putting in it half the time. Or the curry. So I’m pretty strict with myself because it makes me ill immediately.”

That said, Starr hasn’t let his aversion stop him from getting that “Big Pizza” money: In 1995, he starred alongside The Monkees in a Pizza Hut commercial. In the ad, he finds himself holding a slice, but indeed, he never actually takes a bite.