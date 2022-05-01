Pusha T is riding high off the release of his fourth solo album It’s Almost Dry. It’s a project that arrived with 12 songs and guest appearances from Jay-Z, Pharrell, Nigo, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Labrinth, Malice, and Clipse. It’s been projected that It’s Almost Dry will debut at No. 1 to become Pusha’s first chart-topping solo album, but we’ll have to wait for an official announcement to see if that is the case. Nonetheless, the arrival of It’s Almost Dry has also caused Pusha to be a bit more open with the public through various interviews.

Over the past couple of months, Pusha has discussed Kanye and Cudi’s beef, his own rift with Drake, and more, but in a recent sit-down, Pusha had to clear up rumors regarding him and another rapper. Many believed that Pusha and Eminem were not on good terms, but according to the former, that couldn’t be further from the case. “I saw just recently on Twitter people saying myself and Eminem,” he said during an interview on The Morning Hustle. “I’m like, bro! It was a misinterpretation of something I don’t even remember. Something I said or whatever. But you know, people decode, and they have their own thing — and I was like, ‘Nah, man!’”

He continued, “Em is somebody that I respect. He’s one of them people that I really like what he does because, after all of his success, I can still find Lyricist Lounge Eminem. That’s a goal for me, personally.”

Pusha’s comments come after he released a sinister video for “Call My Bluff.”

