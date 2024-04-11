Mariah Carey doesn’t do anything halfway, so nobody should be surprised that she has doubled her previously announced Mariah Carey: The Celebration Of Mimi Live In Las Vegas residency, which will kick off on Friday, April 12, at Park MGM’s Dolby Live.

According to a press release, the 2024 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominee’s eight newly announced dates are July 26, 27, and 31 and August 2, 3, 7, 9, and 10. They are the cherry on top of the initially announced eight dates of April 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26, and 27.

Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale for tickets to the new dates beginning at 10 a.m. PT on April 12. MGM Rewards members, MGM Resorts’ loyalty rewards program members, Live Nation customers, SiriusXM customers, and Ticketmaster customers will also enjoy presale access from Monday, April 15, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, April 18, at 10 a.m. PT. The general public ticket sale will begin on Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. PT. All ticketing information is available here.

Carey’s Las Vegas residency is meant to commemorate Carey’s 2005 album, The Emancipation Of Mimi. The press release relays, “The Las Vegas shows will feature fan favorites from the album plus more of Mariah’s iconic hits and fan favorites from her unparalleled illustrious career.”

Earlier this week, Carey posted an Instagram Reel showing her rehearsing “Circles” and sending a message to her fans.

“I can’t wait to see you guys in Vegas,” she said. “We got a little show called The Celebration Of Mimi and an album called The Emancipation Of Mimi, so hopefully, you will join us, and we can have a good time. Alright? Love you. Appreciate you.”