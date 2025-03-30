Last year, André 3000 shook up the music world with his debut Grammy Award-nominated instrumental album, New Blue Sun. Now, his Outkast group mate Big Boi is ready to do that same.

Over on Instagram, Big Boi revealed that he’s back in the studio working on new music. In the post, Big Boi confirmed that his first solo studio in eight years is coming along rather smoothly thanks in part to longtime friend Killer Mike.

“Working on a new album, we just had to fight off 50 Stormtroopers,” he wrote referring to the studio’s animated decor.

Separately his gave the multiple Grammy Award-winner a kind nod. “Live from Stankonia… with my playa Patna Killer Mike,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “New Big Boi ALBUM on da way.”

Big Boi didn’t disclose if Killer Mike would serve as the forthcoming body of work’s producer. Neither did he reveal if they had worked on collaboration for the project. Big Boi fans are excited nevertheless.

Some even joked about the irony of the pair linking up. Back in June 2023, Killer Mike “jokingly” announced that André 3000 would be dropping an album. Although it did not happen immediately after his declaration, an André 3000 project was released the year following.

If Killer Mike predicted André 3000’s debut, now he’s in the studio with Big Boi, then maybe an Outkast reunion could happen after all.