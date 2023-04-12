Although new music from The xx is in the works, that hasn’t stopped Romy from diving headfirst into her solo pursuits. The singer’s ‘club-inspired’ debut solo album is nearing completion. As for the project’s direction, through her collaborations with Fred Again.. on the song “Strong” and her new single, “Enjoy Your Life,” a life worth living is the theme.

Sampling Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s 2004 song “La Vita” and Oby Onyioha’s 1981 song “Enjoy Your Life,” Romy creates a euphoric track uniquely designed to lift spirits stuck in even the lowest places. Yet again, enlisting the creative vision of her wife, filmmaker, and photographer Vic Lentaigne, they created visual magic as the video drills home the celebratory nature of the song’s lyrics.

In an Instagram post, Romy spoke about the inspiration behind the song, writing, “Ever since I was 11, I’ve been aware of and drawn to the phrase, life is short. I’ve felt inspired by people who I’ve seen react to this by trying to see the positives in life, even when things are going wrong and times are hard. As much as I’d love to naturally be one of those people, I’m not always able to do this myself and often get in my own head and my own way, so sometimes a reminder goes a long way. Glenn’s lyrics were a direct connection to what had been a very quiet private thought.”

Later in the post, the musician wrote, “It resonated especially deeply as it is because of my mum passing away when I was 11 that this perspective on living life was even a part of me. I hope this song celebrates and shares the words that Glenn said so beautifully and my reaction to it and hopefully uplifts a dance floor along the way.”

Watch the full video above.

Fred Again.. is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.