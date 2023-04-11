Fred Again.. had a big year in 2022 with his release of the album Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022). But the momentum hasn’t stopped. He’s on Skrillex’s new album, and joined him for a special pop-up show at New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden. Today (April 10), he took his talent to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert.

The performance is intimate and impressive, serving as a recap of last year’s record. He plays “Kyle (I Found You),” “Roze (Forgive),” “Adam (Interlude),” “Me (Heavy),” “Berwyn (Interlude), ” “Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This),” and “Faisal (Envelops Me).”

Last year, he discussed what it was like making music with Ed Sheeran. “We were very sort of twins from the beginning,” he said. “We have a very similar tastes and upbringing in music. So, it was very natural and effortless. And we both like to write quickly. And the thing I would say mostly from… it’s similar to Burna Boy, actually. And it’s the instincts thing. He’s just instinct, instinct, instinct, instinct. Every time he’s writing, it’s just like, ‘Go, go, go, go, work it out later.’ And sometimes there’ll be a little tweak you make later, but fundamentally, the thing is born from instinct, and then you can fine-tune the thing beyond that.”

Watch the musician’s Tiny Desk Concert above.

