Sasami Stalks A Clone Of Herself In Her New ‘Make It Right’ Video

Days ahead of the release of her sophomore album, Squeeze, Sasami has released a new single and video for her rock-influenced tune “Make It Right.” Inspired by rock icons of the past, “Make It Right” is filled with guitar riffs and raw vocals.

In a statement, Sasami described “Make It Right” as “an ode to Fleetwood Mac’s more tantrum-y vibes with a hair of Crass-y marching snare. [‘Make It Right’ is] a desperation bop about not being communicated with.”

The video, directed by Euphoria costume designer Heidi Bivens, “Make It Right” sees Sasami walk through Los Angeles, following a clone of herself, before the two ultimately embrace. Styled by Euphoria assistant costume designer Angelina Vitto, with make-up by Euphoria and Pen15 make-up artist Alexandra French, Sasami’s aesthetic is reminicent of that of David Bowie — a leather harness adding an edgy touch.

Sasami’s headlining tour supporting Squeeze kicks off next month, with Haim and Mitski. The album takes inspiration from the Japanese yōkai folk spirit called Nure-onna, a vampiric deity that has the head of a woman and the body of a snake. Sasami was inspired by the Nure-onna after stumbing upon stories of her and feeling drawn to her fluid nature.

Watch “Make It Right” above.

Squeeze is out 2/25 via Domino. Pre-order it here.