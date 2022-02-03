Sasami’s self-titled 2019 debut album established her as a force to keep an eye on, and now, her second album, Squeeze, is on the way. That drops later this month, but ahead of then, Sasami has shared another look at it with a new single, “Call Me Home,” a perfect blend of folk-rock serenity and shoegazing heaviness. The tune is evidence that the new album is going to be a diverse album, as it doesn’t have a ton in common with its preceding single, “Say It.”

Sasami says of the song, “‘Call Me Home’ is dedicated to anyone who has blown up their life just to remember what it’s like to feel something. It’s about the darkness of feeling nothing and the creeping ache of apathy that can swallow you whole if you let it. It’s about skipping town, driving all night and knowing you’ll always have a home to come back to.”

The new project isn’t Sasami’s only big plan for 2022: It was announced back in December that Sasami will be joining Haim on tour this year as part of a stacked roster of openers that also includes Faye Webster, Waxahatchee, Princess Nokia, and Buzzy Lee.

Listen to “Call Me Home” above.

Squeeze is out on 2/25 via Domino. Pre-order it here.