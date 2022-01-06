Sasami Gets Industrial On The Dynamic ‘Say It’

Last October, Sasami announced her new album, Squeeze, promising an exploration of sounds from metal to folk pop and beyond. We got exactly that on the indie-pop, guitar-driven “The Greatest” and the explosive nu-metal assault of “Skin A Rat,” with co-production from Ty Segall on both, and drums from Megadeth’s Dirk Verbeuren on the latter. Now Sasami has introduced a new wrinkle on her latest track, “Say It.”

The industrial vibes are strong on this track that feels inspired by Nine Inch Nails or even KMFDM. It has Kyle Thomas of King Tuff (who engineered Squeeze) on guitar and bass, and co-production from Moaning’s Pascal Stevenson. The track opens with a basement club bang, before pulling back to let Sasami’s vocals be front and center as the flashing drum beat remains.

“‘Say It’ is a rage anthem dance track about spinning out because someone isn’t communicating with you,” Sasami said in a statement. “I feel like when I hear the song I see a hot femme with a mystical flamethrower engulfed in emotional blue flames throwing elbows alone in an industrial dance club in outer space.”

Gotta love that imagery. Listen to “Say It” above and check out Sasami’s headlining and Mitski support tour dates here.

Squeeze is out on 2/25 via Domino. Pre-order it here.