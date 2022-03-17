Dirty Hit has become quite the taste-making label in recent years as its roster includes favorites like The 1975, Beabadoobee, Wolf Alice, and Rina Sawayama. They recently added another talented up-and-comer, Saya Gray, to the roster, and now the Canadian-Japanese singer-songwriter has dropped a new song, “If There’s No Seat In The Sky (Will You Forgive Me???).”

The single is an unpredictable one that starts off going in an acoustic folk direction and heads to rock and earthy-sounding ambient territories. The song will appear on the upcoming project 19 Masters, which is set for release on June 2.

Gray told The Line Of Best Fit of the song, “I felt it was important to begin with a song that’s about the end of a cycle [since it] was written in a time of transition, extreme confusion, and escapism. I felt it’s reflective of the current climate in our society and the feeling of external and internal suffocation we face trying to navigate the balance of self-perseverance. The song was an inner dialogue of my mental state at the time, shoving myself into a box of what I felt I had to be in order to thrive.”

She also told Dazed of her upcoming project as a whole, “19 Masters is a battle of self-preservation and an ode to the human experience. It’s a look at double entendres and the subconscious influence our language can have on us, especially as a reflection on how toxic the music industry can be for artists who are ill-informed and being taken advantage of. Basically, I couldn’t hide from this project — it’s just raw, flaws, and all. Most of it was honestly done on tour with iPhone voice notes. My best friends and family are basically the only others on this album. My dad on trumpet, my brother on electric guitar, my mom narrating – ya! And with the ’19’, ‘1’ is the beginning and ‘9’ is completion (last of the single-digit numbers).”

Watch the “If There’s No Seat In The Sky (Will You Forgive Me???)” video above and find the 19 Masters tracklist below.

1. “1/19”

2. “I Found A Floorboard Under The Soil!”

3. “Cervical Cedric”

4. “Saving Grace”

5. “Wish U Picked Me…”

6. “Empathy 4 Bethany”

7. “Green Apple (Every Night I Ride Night Mares)”

8. “2019 Was An Empty Carb”

9. “9/19”

10. “Tooo Loud!”

11. “11/19”

12. “N’sufficient Funds (This Song Sounds Like My Winter)”

13. “Sadness Residue (Eraser Room)”

14. “S.H.T (Silent Hot Tears/Send Hot Tempura)”

15. “Pap Test”

16. “Little Palm”

17. “Seedless Fruit(s Of My Labour)”

18. “Leeches On My Thesis!”

19. “If There’s No Seat In The Sky (Will You Forgive Me???)”

19 Masters is out 6/2 via Dirty Hit.