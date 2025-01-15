Sharon Van Etten is in the midst of a new venture, as she and her band, Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory, are gearing up to release their self-titled debut album. They’ve offered a few tastes of it so far, and now they’ve dropped the final pre-album single, “Trouble.”

Van Etten says of the song:

“’Trouble’ is about the idea of having to coexist with people you love who have opposing views, and not being able to share deep parts of yourself and your narrative based on someone else’s beliefs. It’s about when there’s that big part of you that someone who loves you can’t know because it’s not something they want to hear or are willing to learn about or understand, and those painful realizations when you choose to love and respect someone else’s needs over your own to salvage a relationship.”

The group has also shared a video for the song, which was filmed and directed by Susu Laroche and shot during the album recording sessions at The Church, Eurythmics’s former London studio.

This follow’s the band’s recent announcement of their first tour.

Watch the “Trouble” video above.

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory is out 2/7 via Jagjaguwar. Find more information here.