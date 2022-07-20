Shygirl Shares ‘Coochie (A Bedtime Story),’ A Saucy New Song And Video

Last month, Shygirl announced her debut full-length Nymph, which features collaborations with Karma Kid, Mura Masa, Sega Bodega, and Cosha, along with producers like Noah Goldstein, Danny L Harle, Bloodpop, Vegyn, and Kingdom. Today, she just released the track “Coochie (A Bedtime Story).”

The synth-y song is nothing short of playful and full of Shygirl’s uncensored personality: “Sweet sounds / I can hear the melody / Floating in the clouds / Yeah, the coochie is so heavenly,” she sings. The Samuel Ibram-directed video shows Shygirl as a princess all dolled up in an electric carriage; she looks like true indie pop royalty.

Upon announcing the album in June, Shygirl said in a statement, “Every piece of work or project is like a sculpture to me. Something made of marble that slowly reveals itself as I chip away… Something that was always there to begin with.” “Coochie (A Bedtime Story)” follows the release of previous singles “Come For Me” produced by Arca and “Firefly,” as well as her collaboration with Mura Masa for “Hollaback B*tch” from his forthcoming album Demon Time out in September.

Watch Shygirl’s video for “Coochie (A Bedtime Story)” above.

Nymph is out on 9/30 via Because Music. Pre-save it here.