Here Are The Sound On Sound Festival Set Times For 2023

Festival season continues this weekend with a slew of smaller fests including Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, All Things Go in Columbia, Maryland, and Sound On Sound in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The latter takes place this weekend at Seaside Park with headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, and Alanis Morissette.

The festival’s lineup also features the Trey Anastasio Band, Hozier, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Dispatch, Lord Huron, Mt. Joy, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Steel Pulse, Joy Oladokun, Margo Price, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Gin Blossoms, Cautious Clay, Deep Banana Blackout, Briscoe, Calder Allen, Snacktime, Kieran Rhodes, and Julai And The Serotones. You can see the set times below.

According to The Alternative, the festival has revamped its layout and increased its festival grounds in response to attendee feedback from last year’s fest, while keeping the entire thing to just one stage with no overlapping sets. This makes it easier for attendees to see every act, or time out their visits to other attractions so they don’t miss a thing.