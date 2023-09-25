Here Are The All Things Go Festival Set Times For 2023

Washington D.C.’s All Things Go Festival started in 2014 and is back in 2023 for another (…ahem) go this Saturday and Sunday, September 30-October 1. That’s quite an impressive run. After calling the fest an opportunity to improve the gender imbalance in the music festival industry in 2018, the show’s organizers have since doubled down, fielding all women headliners the next year and dedicating a full day to women performers.

This year, they’re going even further; nearly the entire lineup is made up of women or acts fronted by women, including headliners Maggie Rogers and Lana Del Rey, and an undercard featuring Carly Rae Jepsen, Boygenius, Muna, Beabadoobee, Arlo Parks, Raye, Tegan and Sara, Sudan Archives, Alvvays, Ethel Cain, Samia, and more. The festival takes place at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland this year, and you can find more information at the official website.

The set times for the 2023 All Things Go Festival can be found below.