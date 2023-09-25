Here Are The Ohana Festival Set Times For 2023

This Friday, September 29, the Ohana Festival comes to Dana Point, CA, headlined by The Killers, Eddie Vedder, and Foo Fighters. Other big-names acts set to take the stage include Haim, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, The Chicks, The War On Drugs, Goose, Pretenders, The Backseat Lovers, and Suki Waterhouse.

In addition to music, the Ohana Festival also brings its storytellers series to Doheny State Beach, with movies and photography exhibits alongside panel discussions with conservationists, surf legends, and environmentalists about preserving the ocean and beaches. The festival is in its seventh iteration, according to the Orange County Register, and last year’s fest was headlined by Vedder, Stevie Nicks, and Pink.

You can see the schedule of set times below, and get more information about the festival here.