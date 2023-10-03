After 148 days, the Writers Guild Of America strike is over. The most immediate apparent change in light of that is this week’s return of late-night TV shows. That also means the return of late-night TV musical performances, so here are the artists taking the stage on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week.
Louis Cato — Monday, October 2
Cato, who took over as The Late Show‘s bandleader after Jon Batiste’s departure in 2022, was a natural choice to perform on the show’s first night back. He delivered a rendition of “Reflections,” the title track from his latest album.
Boygenius — Tuesday, October 3
This performance is perfect timing for Boygenius: The trio (Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker) just announced their new EP The Rest and they’re playing at the Hollywood Bowl later this month.
Japanese Breakfast — Wednesday, October 4
Michelle Zauner became a literary star over the past couple years with her successful memoir Crying In H Mart. Her latest Japanese Breakfast album is 2021’s Jubilee, so a song from that feels likely for her Colbert performance.
Thursday, October 5
As of this post, there is currently no musical guest listed for the Thursday episode, per TV Guide.
Friday, October 6
As of this post, the guests for the Friday episode have yet to be announced, per TV Guide.