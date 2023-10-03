After 148 days, the Writers Guild Of America strike is over. The most immediate apparent change in light of that is this week’s return of late-night TV shows. That also means the return of late-night TV musical performances, so here are the artists taking the stage on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week.

Japanese Breakfast — Wednesday, October 4

Michelle Zauner became a literary star over the past couple years with her successful memoir Crying In H Mart. Her latest Japanese Breakfast album is 2021’s Jubilee, so a song from that feels likely for her Colbert performance.

Thursday, October 5

As of this post, there is currently no musical guest listed for the Thursday episode, per TV Guide.