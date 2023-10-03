Boygenius
Matt Grubb
Indie

Here Are The Musical Guests For ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ This Week

After 148 days, the Writers Guild Of America strike is over. The most immediate apparent change in light of that is this week’s return of late-night TV shows. That also means the return of late-night TV musical performances, so here are the artists taking the stage on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week.

Louis Cato — Monday, October 2

Cato, who took over as The Late Show‘s bandleader after Jon Batiste’s departure in 2022, was a natural choice to perform on the show’s first night back. He delivered a rendition of “Reflections,” the title track from his latest album.

Boygenius — Tuesday, October 3

This performance is perfect timing for Boygenius: The trio (Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker) just announced their new EP The Rest and they’re playing at the Hollywood Bowl later this month.

Japanese Breakfast — Wednesday, October 4

Michelle Zauner became a literary star over the past couple years with her successful memoir Crying In H Mart. Her latest Japanese Breakfast album is 2021’s Jubilee, so a song from that feels likely for her Colbert performance.

Thursday, October 5

As of this post, there is currently no musical guest listed for the Thursday episode, per TV Guide.

Friday, October 6

As of this post, the guests for the Friday episode have yet to be announced, per TV Guide.

