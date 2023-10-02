Where To Park Near The Hollywood Bowl

The Hollywood Bowl is one of the country’s most iconic venues, so naturally, a ton of great artists are set to perform at the Los Angeles spot this fall: The 1975 (on October 2), The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie (October 13), and Boygenius (October 31) are just a few examples. Once you’ve chosen which shows you want to see and you’ve secured your tickets, the next pressing concern is how you’re gonna get there.

If you opt to drive, the venue has a dedicated webpage for helping to navigate parking. Probably their most important note: “Parking at the Bowl is extremely limited and may sell out in advance! All lots are stack parked and there is no early exit. Lots open three hours before the start of each event. If inventory is still available, cashiers accept cash or credit card.”

The venue has four lots (A, B, C, D), and prices for parking vary by lot and by event. On the Hollywood Bowl parking page, spots are sold per show and there’s a handy interactive map that shows what spots are available and how much they cost. The page also notes, “All parking lots are available for advance purchase until they are sold out.”

Learn more about parking at the Hollywood Bowl here.