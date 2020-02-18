Stephen Malkmus Premiered An Acoustic Version Of ‘Brainwashed’ At A Parisian Cafe

Indie rock icon Stephen Malkmus recently announced that his third solo record, Traditional Techniques, will arrive in March. The record follows his experimental 2019 solo effort Groove Denied and the 2018 Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks record Sparkle Hard. Traditional Techniques’ lead single “Xian Man” arrived in late January, and now the singer is following up its release with a new version of the fan-favorite “Brainwashed”: Malkmus performed a stripped-down rendition of the song for a live audience in a Parisian cafe.

Filmed for La Blogothèque in the midst of the cafe La Fontaine de Belleville, Malkmus is joined only by his six-string guitar. “Brainwash me, brainwash me / Please take these old thoughts away,” Malkmus croons. The folk-infused track reflects much of his early work in Pavement and other solo projects, a stark contrast to the electronic-leaning Groove Denied.

Along with the new version of “Brainwashed,” which will be released on the upcoming record, Stephen Malkmus unveiled a series of tour stops across the US.

Watch Malkmus perform “Brainwashed” above, and find his upcoming tour dates below

03/31 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

04/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

04/02 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/03 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners

04/04 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

04/05 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/07 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

04/08 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/09 — Richmond, VA @ The National

04/10 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

04/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/13 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/15 — Boston, MA @ Royale

04/16 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

04/17 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

04/18 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

04/19 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

06/26 — Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

06/27 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

06/28 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/30 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

07/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

07/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

07/03 — Santa Fe, NM @ TBD

07/07 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

07/08 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

07/09 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

07/11 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Traditional Techniques is out 03/06 via Matador. Pre-order it here.