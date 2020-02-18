Stephen Malkmus Premiered An Acoustic Version Of ‘Brainwashed’ At A Parisian Cafe

Indie rock icon Stephen Malkmus recently announced that his third solo record, Traditional Techniques, will arrive in March. The record follows his experimental 2019 solo effort Groove Denied and the 2018 Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks record Sparkle Hard. Traditional Techniques’ lead single “Xian Man” arrived in late January, and now the singer is following up its release with a new version of the fan-favorite “Brainwashed”: Malkmus performed a stripped-down rendition of the song for a live audience in a Parisian cafe.
Filmed for La Blogothèque in the midst of the cafe La Fontaine de Belleville, Malkmus is joined only by his six-string guitar. “Brainwash me, brainwash me / Please take these old thoughts away,” Malkmus croons. The folk-infused track reflects much of his early work in Pavement and other solo projects, a stark contrast to the electronic-leaning Groove Denied.
Along with the new version of “Brainwashed,” which will be released on the upcoming record, Stephen Malkmus unveiled a series of tour stops across the US.
Watch Malkmus perform “Brainwashed” above, and find his upcoming tour dates below
03/31 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
04/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
04/02 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/03 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners
04/04 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
04/05 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
04/07 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
04/08 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/09 — Richmond, VA @ The National
04/10 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
04/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/13 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
04/15 — Boston, MA @ Royale
04/16 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
04/17 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
04/18 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
04/19 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
06/26 — Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
06/27 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
06/28 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/30 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
07/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
07/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
07/03 — Santa Fe, NM @ TBD
07/07 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
07/08 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
07/09 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
07/11 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Traditional Techniques is out 03/06 via Matador. Pre-order it here.