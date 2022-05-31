Sudan Archives Announces The Fall 2022 ‘Homecoming Tour’

Sudan Archives just recently released “Home Maker,” her first song in three years. She stated that it was “about women and the celebration of hair. It’s about representation of different hair textures and embracing all colors and textures of it.” It’s likely not the last material she’ll put out this year, especially since she has just announced a fall tour.
The run begins in June in Portland, Oregon at the Beloved Festival and ends in October in Los Angeles, CA at the Lodge Room. Check out the full dates below.
06/04 — Portland, OR @ Beloved Festival
06/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ BK Mag Fest
06/25 — Calgary, Alberta @ Sled Island Festival
07/07-10 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Winnipeg Folk Festival
07/08 — Montreal, Quebec @ Montreal Jazz Festival
07/22-24 — Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
07/29-31 — Denver, CO @ Underground Music Showcase
07/30 — Omaha, NE – Maha Festival
08/19-21 — Hamburg, Germany @ MS Dockville Festival
08/23 — Leeds, England @ Belgrave Music Hall
08/25 — London, England @ All Points East
08/26 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Popaganda Festival
08/26-28 — Darmstadt, Germany @ Golden Leaves Festival
08/28 — Edinburgh, Scotland @ Connect Festival
08/30 — Brighton, England @ Patterns
09/01-04 — Salisbury, England @ End of the Road Festival
09/03 — Bristol, England @ Forwards Festival
09/24 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
09/25 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club
09/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
09/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
09/30 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Fortune
10/01 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
10/05 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/08 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Bronson
10/10 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
10/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
10/14 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/17 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
10/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/19 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
10/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room