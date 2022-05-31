Sudan Archives Announces The Fall 2022 ‘Homecoming Tour’

Sudan Archives just recently released “Home Maker,” her first song in three years. She stated that it was “about women and the celebration of hair. It’s about representation of different hair textures and embracing all colors and textures of it.” It’s likely not the last material she’ll put out this year, especially since she has just announced a fall tour.

The run begins in June in Portland, Oregon at the Beloved Festival and ends in October in Los Angeles, CA at the Lodge Room. Check out the full dates below.

06/04 — Portland, OR @ Beloved Festival

06/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ BK Mag Fest

06/25 — Calgary, Alberta @ Sled Island Festival

07/07-10 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

07/08 — Montreal, Quebec @ Montreal Jazz Festival

07/22-24 — Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/29-31 — Denver, CO @ Underground Music Showcase

07/30 — Omaha, NE – Maha Festival

08/19-21 — Hamburg, Germany @ MS Dockville Festival

08/23 — Leeds, England @ Belgrave Music Hall

08/25 — London, England @ All Points East

08/26 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Popaganda Festival

08/26-28 — Darmstadt, Germany @ Golden Leaves Festival

08/28 — Edinburgh, Scotland @ Connect Festival

08/30 — Brighton, England @ Patterns

09/01-04 — Salisbury, England @ End of the Road Festival

09/03 — Bristol, England @ Forwards Festival

09/24 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

09/25 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club

09/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

09/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

09/30 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Fortune

10/01 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/05 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/08 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Bronson

10/10 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

10/14 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/17 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

10/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/19 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

10/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room