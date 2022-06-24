Currently, two movie soundtracks are the talk of the music world: Minions: The Rise Of Gru and Elvis, since both have esteemed rosters of stars contributing to them. Something the two projects have in common is that Tame Impala is involved with both: They teamed up with Diana Ross for Minions cut “Turn Up The Sunshine” last month, and now that the Elvis soundtrack is out today, Tame Impala has shared a new remix of Elvis Presley’s “Edge Of Reality.”

The original song comes from the 1968 Presley movie Live A Little, Love A Little. (The film is perhaps most notable now for introducing the song “A Little Less Conversation,” which, while we’re on the topic of remixes, became an international hit in 2002 thanks to the Junkie XL remix.) As for what Kevin Parker did to the song with his new version of it, it goes in a predictably psychedelic rock direction, with Parker even offering new vocals for the track.

Beyond Tame Impala, the soundtrack also features contributions from artists like Kacey Musgraves (who covered “Can’t Help Falling In Love“), Eminem (who teamed with CeeLo Green for an original tune called “The King And I“), and others.

Listen to “Edge Of Reality (Tame Impala Remix)” above.