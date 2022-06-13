Sure we’ve seen Tame Impala announced atop a number of festival bills for this summer, but Desert Daze can now claim that they’ll have the ultimate Tame Impala headlining performance, when the Australian band plays their breakthrough album, Lonerism, in its entirety later this year (in honor of its tenth anniversary). It’s a full circle moment for the festival, as the last time Tame Impala played at Desert Daze in 2018, their set lasted only three songs when a dangerous thunderstorm approached the venue and the day’s festivities were forced to come to an immediate close.

Desert Daze will celebrates its tenth anniversary, at the same time that Tame Impala will with Lonerism. It’s a heck of a marquee performance in a newly announced lineup that will be filled with them. Iggy Pop will be making his only appearance in North America of the year, while festival staples King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are back to the delight of the psych heads. Desert Daze will once again be going down in Lake Perris, California and the 2022 three-day edition is from September 30th to October 2nd.

While Desert Daze is still a premier place to come to for psychedelic rock and roll, as well as visual installations and light shows from Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show, Tarik Barri, Slim Reaper, and Cristopher Cichocki, the booking has grown to include an eclectic stable of talent. Other lineup highlights at the festival include The Marías, Chicano Batman, Sky Ferreira, Badbadnotgood, Men I Trust, Jpegmafia, Perfume Genius, Aldous Harding, Nilüfer Yanya, Shannon And The Clams, Lady Wray, Buck Meek of Big Thief, Sleaford Mods, and loads more.

Tickets and all additional info can be found at desertdaze.org.