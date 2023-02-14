Tame Impala is leaving no musically creative opportunity left unexplored. In the last few years alone, the multi-instrumentalist has collaborated with everyone from pop music icon Diana Ross to Gorillaz to The Wiggles. Just last spring, Impala set a new career milestone, earning their first billion-stream hit on Spotify for the song “The Less I Know Better.” Even with so many new avenues still left to explore, Impala is feeling quite nostalgic.

In the fall, Tame Impala’s breakthrough album, Lonerism, celebrated its 10th anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, the band performed the album in full at Desert Daze. Now, the band has announced a 10-year anniversary box set featuring the 3-LP collection, a 24-page booklet, unreleased Lonerism demos, and never-before-heard demo sessions, all of which will be available on May 26.

In a recent Instagram post, Parker said it’s “difficult to sum up what the album means to me at this point.” He continued, “It was a pretty special time making the music for me. In a way, it’s when I truly discovered myself as an artist. Coming off the back of ‘Innerspeaker’ I had this new sense of purpose…calling…whatever you want to call it. I had finally given myself permission to let music take over my being completely…to become totally immersed in my own world of recording music. So I had this new sense of creative freedom. I felt free to be ambitious, weird, pop, experimental, whatever, and didn’t feel judged because I was finally just doing it for myself and believed in myself. For the most part anyway…”

The Lonerism 10th anniversary box set is out 5/26. Pre-order it here.