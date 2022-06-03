The Strokes, and therefore also their fans, were met with some unfortunate news yesterday, as they had to pull out of their headlining slot at this weekend’s Primavera Sound Festival due to a case of COVID-19 within the group. So, festival organizers made some changes so the show could go on, moving Caribou into the band’s performance slot and getting Mogwai to take Caribou’s set time.

We regret to inform you that The Strokes are canceling their performance on Friday 3rd June at Primavera Sound Barcelona – Sant Adrià 2022 pic.twitter.com/Q7WEUkaSW3 — Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) June 2, 2022

Those two bands weren’t the only ones who helped fill the void, though: During their set, Tame Impala softened the blow of The Strokes not being able to make it by covering their iconic Is This It single “Last Nite” at the start of their encore. They didn’t really spin the track into anything else, either, as Kevin Parker and company kept their performance extremely faithful to how The Strokes themselves sound when playing the tune.

In other Tame Impala news, the group has been getting involved with the cinematic world lately. Last month, they and Diana Ross shared “Turn Up The Sunshine,” their collaboration for the Minions: The Rise Of Gru soundtrack. Shortly after that, it was revealed they would also be contributing music to the new Elvis Presley biopic.

Watch Tame Impala cover “Last Nite” above.