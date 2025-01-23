Tamino And Mitski’s Voices Meld On The Soaring New Duet ‘Sanctuary’

Tamino had the privilege of opening for Mitski on her tour, and now they’ve gone ahead and hopped on a song together: Today (January 23), they share a new duet, “Sanctuary.”

Tamino explains in a statement:

“Two weeks before our scheduled studio session, I had doubts about whether the current song was suitable enough for a duet. I teamed up with my friend Alessandro Buccellati (SZA, Arlo Parks) at my place in New York City, where, in the wake of my doubts, we wrote the music of ‘Sanctuary’ in a few hours. The next morning I wrote the lyrics, recorded a small demo, and sent it to Mitski, who loved it and, like me, preferred it to the other song. I asked her if she thought changes in the lyrics were necessary, but she liked it as it was. Two weeks later she came to the studio, where she wrote beautiful harmonies and recorded her part in half a day.”

The song comes from Tamino’s upcoming album, Every Dawn’s A Mountain, which is set for release on March 21. Per a press release, the project “is about loss, displacement, breaking up and letting go of the past.” Tamino also notes that despite “Sanctuary” being “a bit of an outlier,” he “can’t imagine this record without it.”

Listen to “Sanctuary” above, and find the Every Dawn’s A Mountain cover art and tracklist below.