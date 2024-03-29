The power of manifestation is real. Tonight (March 29), Beyoncé dropped Cowboy Carter, her eighth studio album. On the album are some pretty promising collaborations, one of them being Tanner Adell — the self-proclaimed “Beyoncé with a lasso.”

The artists collaborated on a cover of “Blackbird” by The Beatles (stylized as “Blackbiird” on the album’s tracklist). The song’s lyrics are perfectly fitting for the timing of this collab, as Bey and Adell sing “All your life, you were only waiting / For this moment to arise.”

Adell has long cited Beyoncé as one of her biggest inspirations. Last year, in an interview with Country Now, Adell said a collaboration with Bey would be her dream.

“I really love Beyoncé, so I would love to do a big Beyoncé country moment with dance,” Adell said. “Obviously, I dance too, so I would be over the moon doing something with her.”

Even before the reveal of the collaboration, Adell began dropping hints about the collab as early as Super Bowl Sunday, when Bey released “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.”

“As one of the only black girls in country music scene, i hope Bey decides to sprinkle me with a dash of her magic for a collab,” said Adell in a tweet, likely having already recorded the song.

Little did we know, they would soon rock our world — with the help of Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts, whose harmonies are simply gorgeous.

