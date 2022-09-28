Last night, a touching tribute concert was held for the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in Los Angeles. It featured a stacked lineup of talented musicians, including Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson, Kesha, Rush, Joan Jett, and many more. Members of the Foo Fighters also honored their late bandmate, who passed away this March, through speeches and performances. Even Violet Grohl, lead singer Dave Grohl‘s daughter, helped open the show with a cover of Jeff Buckley’s “Hallelujah.” The full setlist is available here.

Following the LA tribute, fans might be wondering if they can still watch another tribute that was held for Hawkins earlier this month, one that had taken place at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3. (Unlike the London show, the LA concert was not broadcast.) Spanning fifty songs, the UK tribute included guests like Liam Gallagher, Nile Rodgers, Paul McCartney, and members of Queen. Fortunately, it is still available for people to re-watch, whether you’re located in the US or London. Here’s how.

The London tribute is available to stream in the US on CBS’ official website, with a direct link available here. According to RadioTimes, UK viewers can stream the tribute on-demand by having a subscription to Paramount+, which offers a seven-day free trial. The streaming service is also free for Sky Cinema users.