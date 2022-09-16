Foo Fighters Announce Their First Release Since Taylor Hawkins’ Death

Since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins back in March, the future of Foo Fighters has remained uncertain. There’s certainly still an interest in the group: Following the Hawkins tribute concert in London earlier this month, Foo Fighters returned to the top of the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. Now, the band is readying to capitalize on that with The Essential Foo Fighters, a new greatest hits album and the band’s first announced release since Hawkins’ passing.

Essential will be the second Foo Fighters best-of compilation and first since 2009’s Greatest Hits. Songs on the new collection but not the previous Greatest Hits include “Cold Day In The Sun” (from 2006’s In Your Honor), “Rope,” “Walk,” “These Days” (all 2011’s Wasting Light), “The Sky Is A Neighborhood” (2017’s Concrete And Gold), “Making A Fire,” and “Shame Shame” (both 2021’s Medicine At Midnight). Included on just the vinyl edition are “Breakout” and “Waiting On A War.”

Check out the The Essential Foo Fighters tracklist below.

1. “Everlong”

2. “Making A Fire”

3. “Times Like These”

4. “Rope”

5. “Monkey Wrench”

6. “My Hero”

7. “Cold Day In The Sun”

8. “Big Me”

9. “Long Road To Ruin”

10. “Shame Shame”

11. “Best Of You”

12. “All My Life”

13. “The Pretender”

14. “This Is A Call”

15. “Walk”

16. “Learn To Fly”

17. “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

18. “These Days”

19. “Everlong (Acoustic Version)”