Paramore‘s long-awaited new album This Is Why is finally out now after the release of bewitching singles like the title track, “The News,” and “C’est Comme Ça.” Hayley Williams already revealed Bloc Party and Dry Cleaning as influences, and now she name-dropped another artist while discussing the track “Running Out Of Time.”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Williams talked about how her experience with Taylor Swift over a decade ago inspired that song.

“I remember when we were 19 and I was closer with Taylor Swift at that point because we both lived in Nashville and we’re both experiencing our own versions of real success for the first time,” Williams recalled. “I went over to hang out. She’s a really good cook, by the way. She’s a really good cook. She has taught me how to make stuff that I did not retain at all.”

Swift showed Williams a closet full of gifts for people she’s grateful for. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, my life is so not together.’ I was like, ‘I can barely remember to send someone a card or flowers.’ There are still Christmas gifts at my house that I have not sent to my friends just sitting there in the back of my closet,” Williams said.

She continued, “I wish that I was the person that felt like I had all my sh*t together and I was like, ‘Oh, I had some extra time, so I’m just popping by with some flowers.’ That kind of thing, that is my idealized self.”

